American Distributors, A Warehouse Subsidiary Of One Health Direct, Is Designed To Serve Multiple Dmes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUNEDIN, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) proudly announces the eighth anniversary of its fully owned and operated distribution warehouse, American Distributors. The warehouse, which solely focuses on Durable Medical Equipment (DME)-only products exclusively for OHD's DME partners, opened in 2016. The facility is strategically located in North Salt Lake, at the crossroads of two major interstates and adjacent to the Utah Inland Port. Proximity to this hub for shipping and logistics helps to ensure the timely delivery of patients' critical medical supplies.

One Health Direct developed and built American Distributors to ensure that their partner DMEs' patients' medical supplies would not be delayed by fulfillment centers competing with other products and seasonality. The distribution center has the capacity to store 90 days of inventory on hand for all SKUs, is equipped with a fully integrated pick-and-pull system, and incorporates vertical racking to maximize storage space. The facility can accommodate up to 400 pallets and fulfill up to 5,000 orders daily with its efficient layout and ticketing system. It was designed specifically to maximize operational efficiencies for the processing and shipping of DME products.

Alois Rubenbauer said, "Controlling the fulfillment process allows us to ensure DME supplies are delivered on time."

"In adherence to our company mission of "prioritizing the patient" we saw the need to ensure our DME partners' patients receive their products on time," said Alois Rubenbauer, founder and CEO. "Controlling the entire fulfillment process allows us to serve these DME patients better and ensure their supplies are delivered on time."

American Distributors is designed to serve multiple DMEs and is set up to maximize fulfillment efficiencies for several FDA-approved manufacturers, including Abbott and Mobility Braces. The warehouse is set up in compliance with

our manufacturing partners' FDA-reviewed SOPs and has an OSHA-certified staff.

In the future, OHD plans to open an additional American Distributors facility in Florida, utilizing its current real estate footprint, to better serve patients located on the East Coast.

The warehouse's anniversary is a significant milestone for OHD, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to developing smart, holistic solutions for providing reliable and high-quality medical supplies to its DME partner's patients.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, and phototherapy supplies.

