(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technologies Enabling Industrial Electrification" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global industrial sector is responsible for nearly 30% of carbon emissions annually. To achieve carbon reduction targets, demand is increasing for the electrification of key manufacturing processes. Focus is currently on achieving direct electrification, which involves replacing fossil fuels used in various industrial processes with technologies that can operate on electricity. With rising renewable energy share in national grids, direct electrification is set to offer significant carbon reduction potential.

In addition to reducing the industrial carbon footprint, electrification is likely to play a main role in reducing reliance on price-volatile fossil fuels, bringing down long-term production costs as renewable energy gets cheaper and supports automation and energy optimization efforts in manufacturing centers.

Global efforts to reach the 2050 net-zero carbon emissions targets and to reduce the impact of pollution in industrial centers, as well as consumers' growing awareness of and demand for sustainable and ethical products, are driving electrification initiatives across the manufacturing sector.

Even though challenges remain, such as the reliability of electricity supply and high upfront costs, the global manufacturing ecosystem is set to undergo profound changes as enabling technologies mature and achieve economies of scale.

This research deliverable covers the following topics:



Direct industrial electrification techs and current trends, including factors driving adoption of these systems across energy-intensive in industries

Major stakeholders in the industrial electrification technology landscape

Techno-economic analysis of direct industrial electrification technologies and examples of industrial-scale adoption through case studies Patent landscape and growth opportunities pertaining to process heat electrification technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Industrial Electrification: Technology Snapshot



Electrification of Energy-intensive Industries

Electrification of Iron and Steel, Chemicals, and Cement Sectors Vital for Wide-scale Electrification and Decarbonization

Temperature Profile of Process Heating across Various Sectors

Key Technologies for Electrification of Process Heat

Case Study: Alcoa Renewable Powered Electric Calcination Pilot Project Case Study: Hydrogen Breakthrough Ironmaking Technology (HYBRIT) Demonstration Project

Innovation Ecosystem



Several Developed Markets Moving Toward Industrial Electrification

Important Players in the Industrial Electrification Space Industrial Electrification Patent Landscape

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Growth Opportunity 2: Captive Microgrids Growth Opportunity 3: Industry 4.0

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo;

SOURCE Research and Markets