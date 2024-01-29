Attain Partners Names New Managing Directors: Doug Barrow And Kristi Phillips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Barrow and Phillips to Expand to Broader Market Roles in Education and Nonprofits

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners , a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the promotion of two leaders to Managing Director: Doug Barrow and Kristi Phillips . Both will serve in cross-functional roles for the firm's new practice, Attain Digital , under the leadership of Reshma Patel-Jackson , Partner. Attain Digital consolidates the firm's technology offerings under one umbrella to create a unique value proposition that positions Attain Partners as a digital transformation leader in the education and nonprofit markets.

Mr. Barrow will serve as Managing Director and Education Market Lead. Ms. Phillips will serve as Managing Director and Nonprofit Market Lead. Each will be responsible for continuing to drive market growth for the firm across all capabilities within Attain Digital.

With its new offerings, Attain Partners is well-positioned to create enterprise-wide digital transformation success.

"I am thrilled to have Doug and Kristi on the Attain Digital leadership team. Their extensive expertise in the education and nonprofit markets, combined with the innovative capabilities of our teams, will yield a tremendous impact for our clients," said Reshma Patel-Jackson, Partner and Attain Digital Lead. "Attain Partners has extraordinary momentum coming off a very successful 2023. With the new offerings we are bringing to market, Attain Partners is well-positioned to create enterprise-wide digital transformation success for the organizations we serve."

Mr. Barrow has spent his entire career in educational technology with a focus on strategy, business development, and advisory services to support clients in achieving their mission objectives. Previously, Doug served as Vice President, Education Advisors and Advancement Impact at Salesforce. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Pearson North America and Thomson Learning.

"In my 25-year career in educational technology and professional services, I've had the privilege of working on many outstanding teams at exceptional companies," said Doug Barrow, Managing Director and Education Market Lead, Attain Partners. "I've never been more excited than I am today to serve in a client-centric organization that believes our core values create a positive impact on our employees, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

Ms. Phillips brings deep nonprofit experience helping organizations leverage technology for social change. She has been working directly with nonprofits to accelerate their impact and deliver creative solutions that address the people, processes, and technology associated with digital transformation for over 15 years. Previously she served as Director of Global Data Management at Teach For All, as well as Director of Strategic Site Support and Operations at Education Pioneers.

"Attain Digital is perfect for the nonprofit market. I'm seeing more and more organizations seeking long-term partners who can help navigate enterprise strategy inclusive of advisory program, customer relationship, and organizational change management support, as well as complex data, process, reporting, and business outcome strategic decision-making-that's exactly the strength that aligning our experts under Attain Digital provides," said Kristi Phillips, Managing Director and Nonprofit Market Lead at Attain Partners. "We bring technology, strategy, and functional experts so that nonprofit organizations can focus on their mission-critical work. I have dedicated my career to advancing the impact of the social sector and I'm excited to continue this important work with Attain Digital."

About Attain Partners

Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management and technology consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government landscapes. For more information, please visit attainpartners .

