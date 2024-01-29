Global Sanitary Napkin Market Size To Worth USD 49.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 6.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Sanitary Napkin Market Size was Valued at USD 26.9 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Sanitary Napkin Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 49.8 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Procter and Gamble, Kao Corporation, The Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Ontex BV, Johnson and Johnson Services Ltd., Lil-Lets UK Limited, Johnson and Johnson and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sanitary Napkin Market Size is to Grow from USD 26.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:



A sanitary napkin is a feminine hygiene item worn during menstruation, sometimes referred to as a sanitary pad or menstrual pad. Soft materials are used in its construction to offer comfort and shield the skin from irritation. Its purpose is to both absorb and shield the menstrual flow from clothing. It comes in a variety of sizes and forms to fit different body types, comfort preferences, and monthly flow levels. It also has an adhesive backing to keep them in place. New mothers also take it to treat postpartum bleeding, which lasts for a few weeks following childbirth. Aside from this, organizations are focusing their awareness campaigns on schools, and menstruation health education is becoming a more integral component of the curriculum in schools. Women's choices are changing, as a result, favoring sanitary napkins over more conventional options. Several illnesses have been linked to frequent and prolonged use of sanitary napkins, according to consumer surveys and a recent scientific study. The chemicals in these products have the potential to cause hormone imbalances, cancer, and problems with the reproductive system.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sanitary Napkin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Disposal Menstrual Napkins, Cloth Menstrual Napkins, Biodegradable Menstrual Napkins), By Material (Banana Fiber, Organic Cotton, Bamboo-Corn, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report:

The disposal menstrual napkins segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global sanitary napkin market during the forecast period.

The global sanitary napkin market is divided into segments based on type: disposal menstrual napkins, cloth menstrual napkins, and biodegradable menstrual napkins. The disposal menstrual napkin segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global sanitary napkin market throughout the forecast period. The growing need for disposable pads due to their affordability and ease of use, drives the growth of the market.

The organic cotton segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global sanitary napkin market during the forecast period.

The global sanitary napkin market is classified into banana fiber, organic cotton, bamboo corn, others. Organic cotton is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global sanitary napkin market during the forecast period. These pads are safe for women to use, reusable, and environmentally friendly. Demand for organic sanitary pads is expected to increase in the coming years because they are better for the environment and health.

The pharmacies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global sanitary napkin market during the forecast period.

The global sanitary napkin market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, specialty stores, and other segments based on distribution channels. The pharmacies segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global sanitary napkin market throughout the forecast period. The main drivers of this market's growth are pharmacies' accessibility and widespread presence. These stores are ubiquitous in both urban and rural areas, providing sanitary napkins to customers everywhere.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global Sanitary Napkin market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the greatest share of the global sanitary napkin market in the coming years. There are now new organic and biodegradable sanitary napkins available due to growing demand. Menstrual hygiene and sanitary napkins are promoted by the governments in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global sanitary napkin market throughout the forecast period. Growth is attributable to a stronger emphasis on this trend, which is expected to last given the availability of eco-friendly products, women's shifting attitudes about cleanliness, and growing product awareness.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Sanitary Napkin Market include Procter and Gamble, Kao Corporation, The Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Ontex BV, Johnson and Johnson Services Ltd., Lil-Lets UK Limited, Johnson & Johnson and others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Over the past seven years, Johnson & Johnson and UNICEF have taught over 1.7 million girls in India about Menstrual Hygiene Management, or MHM. This awareness campaign empowered over 10,000 trainers to make the program self-sustaining, which increased the adoption of MHM guidelines across numerous states in the nation.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Sanitary Napkin Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sanitary Napkin Market, By Material



Banana Fiber

Organic Cotton

Bamboo-Corn Others

Global Sanitary Napkin Market, By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores Others

Global Sanitary Napkin Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Makeup Remover Market Size , By Product Type (Liquid, Foam, Gel, Wipes, Others), By Price Range (Low, Mid, High), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Smart Packaging Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, and MAP), By Material (Solid, and Liquid) By End-user (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Japan Perfume Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Perfume Type (Premium Perfume Products, and Mass Perfume Products), By Category (Female Fragrances, Male Fragrances, and Unisex Fragrances), By Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online), and Japan Perfume Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

South Korea Deodorant Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Spray, Roll-On, Stick, and Others), By Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End-User (Men and Women), and South Korea Deodorant Market Insights Forecasts 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter