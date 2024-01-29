Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the bone growth stimulator market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the bone growth stimulator market is due to the rising number of bone fractures. North America region is expected to hold the largest bone growth stimulator market share. Major players in the bone growth stimulator market include Arthrex Inc., DJO Global Inc., Stryker Corporation, Bioventus LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Segments

.By Type: Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

.By Type Of Use: Implantable Device, External Device

.By Application: Fractures, Spinal Fusion, Osteogenesis, Arthrodesis Treatment, Spondylolisthesis

.By End User: Hospitals & ASCs, Specialty Clinics, Home Care

.By Geography: The global bone growth stimulator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The bone growth stimulator is an electrical osteogenesis stimulator used to boost the natural fusion of bone after a fracture. The purpose of BGS is to send more energy to the healing bone surface through either pulsed electromagnetic or ultrasound. The electromagnetic field allows attracting the two oppositely charged ends of the bones to each other by stimulating new bone growth and fusion, which leads to healing. The bone growth stimulator is used to boost bone healing for difficult to heal fractures or fusions through applying ultrasonic or electrical current to the fracture/fusion site.

The main type of bone growth stimulators (BGS) are bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. Bone growth stimulation devices are implanted internally or can be worn on the outside of the body using straps to secure them in place to improve fracture healing rate and shorten fracture healing time. These BGS can be implantable devices and external devices and have applications in the treatment of fractures, spinal fusion, osteogenesis, arthrodesis treatment and spondylolisthesis. The major end use sectors of BGS are hospitals & ASCs, specialty clinics, and home care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Characteristics

3. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bone Growth Stimulator Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size And Growth

......

27. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

