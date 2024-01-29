Nigerian Afrobeats Sensation FIREBOY DML Set To Headline 4Th Annual Afro-Carib Festival In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nigerian sensation Fireboy DML headlines 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis

Popular Florida festival celebrates Black History Month and Reggae Month with music, culture & cuisine

- City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. DavisMIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nigerian afrobeats sensation Fireboy DML will headline the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), presented by Visit Lauderdale and Memorial Healthcare System, and hosted by City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, happening on Saturday, February 17, 2024, 6pm-11pm ET, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.Fireboy DML is best known for his double platinum hit song, Peru, with pop star Ed Sheeran. This catchy afro-pop song boasts almost 200 million YouTube views, making it a mega hit in the genre. Peru also garnered Fireboy DML an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding International Song. Peru debuted on the United States Billboard Hot 100 Chart and peaked at number 2 on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. Signed to YBNL Nation, an independent record label owned by Nigerian award-winning rapper Olamide, Fireboy DML has three studio albums, constantly achieved millions of listens and views online, and received many awards and nominations.Billboard magazine named YBNL Nation as one of The Gatekeepers of the Nigerian music industry; with several of its acts receiving international attention and acclaim. Fireboy DML also received a BET Award nomination for Best International Act and his song Coming Back For You was included on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack."Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and cuisine at the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival in Miramar! I am excited to announce that Fireboy DML, the sensational Nigerian afrobeats artist, will be headlining this incredible event. With his chart-topping hits and global recognition, Fireboy DML is sure to bring the house down with his electrifying performance!" , Vice Mayor Alexandra P. DavisEach year, the Afro-Carib Festival celebrates the blended cultures and shared bonds rooted in African origins and the Caribbean islands. These powerful roots have created a people rich in music, culture, and cuisine. Ticket holders will enjoy live performances by a carefully curated, first class roster of unique and soulful artists representing afrobeats, reggae , dancehall. konpa, and more genres from the African Diaspora.Also taking the stage at the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival are Grammy award winner reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, reggae icon Tony Rebel, dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland, afro-creole artist Kenny Haiti,“Good Energy” IG sensation Yung Wylin and classic salsa legend, David Lucca.For tickets and more Afro-Carib Festival information, please visit or call 954-602-3178.

Suzan McDowell

Circle of One Marketing

+1 305-576-3790

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Afro-Carib Highlights