Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Dog Leash (RSJ-165)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I knew there could be a more refined version of a retractable leash. One that offered a hands-free convenient design to allow for easy handling of items such as a smartphone during walks or when needing to pick up after your pet," said an inventor, from

Hermosa Beach, Calif., "so I invented THE LEASH GLOVE. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional retractable leashes due to it being light weight and hands free."

The invention provides an improved design for a dog leash. In doing so, it eliminates the need to grasp the leash in the hand. As a result, it increases safety and convenience while eliminating the need to carry the traditional plastic handle. It also ensures that bags are easily accessible when needed. The invention features a hands-free ergonomic design that is easy to use and designed with comfort and breathability in mind, so it is ideal for dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-RSJ-165, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp