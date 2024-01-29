(MENAFN- PR Newswire) University of Oklahoma College of Law becomes first to Participate, All Students, Faculty and Staff will have access to the award winning Reading and Notetaking App

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidText, the award-winning reading, note-taking, and document analysis platform, the only productivity app to win Editor's Choice from BOTH Apple AND Microsoft, today launched its Law Campus Site License Program. This program makes LiquidText available at a deeply discounted price which is affordable by academic institutions of any size, enabling all students, faculty and staff access to all the advanced features of LiquidText as part of their Campus Digital Experience.

LiquidText Launches Law School Campus Site License Program

"Students and academics, compose our largest individual user community, with the law being our second. Our new Campus Wide Program demonstrates LiquidText's ongoing commitment to the academic channel, along with our existing aggressive student discounts and free edition, our Campus Site License Program represents our attempt to remove any economic barrier for students to gain full access to our Technology." Said Dr. Craig S. Tashman, Founder and CEO of LiquidText.

LiquidText is pleased to announce that the University of Oklahoma College of Law has become the first academic institution to participate, enabling its entire 600+ member campus population with LiquidText.

"This partnership with LiquidText represents a significant step forward in our mission to prepare future lawyers for a technologically advanced legal landscape," said Sean Harrington, director of the OU Law Center for Technology and Innovation in Practice. "By integrating LiquidText's innovative document analysis capabilities with our robust digital platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer a legal education that is both cutting-edge and practical."

"This collaboration underscores OU Law's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into legal education and practice," he said.

As the only Apple Distinguished Law School in North America, OU Law stands at the forefront of technological innovation in legal education. This partnership enhances this position by providing LiquidText to all students, faculty, and staff at the College of Law.

LiquidText offers an unparalleled experience in document reading, notetaking and management, making it a tool of choice for legal professionals globally. It is used extensively by lawyers and knowledge intensive professions across the United States and internationally, including prestigious institutions like the European Patent Office and the Supreme Court of India.

"The days of paper documents are rapidly coming to an end," said Kenton Brice, director of the Law Library. "More and more, lawyers are going to be working with digital documents and they have to have the tools and the training to make the best of new technologies."

"The integration of LiquidText into our program is a natural and strategic fit, offering our community the latest in document handling technology," he said.

"Our goal is to ensure that every member of our community is proficient in utilizing this technology to its full potential, enhancing both their academic and professional legal endeavors."

More information about LiquidText can be found at liquidtext.net.

About LiquidText

With more than 6 million downloads and named by Apple as a "Most Innovative iPad App of the Year," LiquidText is a revolutionary active reading, note-taking and document analysis platform for iPad Windows and Mac users. It is the first productivity app to win the coveted Editors Choice from both Apple and Microsoft's app stores. LiquidText allows users to capture their reading, notes, highlights, annotations, and observations just like they would have on paper and allows for connection

between document contents and notes and within and among multiple documents and notes. From these connections users get visual hyperlinks that call out the connections at a touch. LiquidText helps users see these relationships along with relevant source context. Collaborators and reviewers see not only results, but the network of interrelated sources, observations and notes which support the author's conclusions with transparency and clarity. LiquidText offers a unified workspace with integrated workflows and an intuitive interface. For more information, visit .

