Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Mcgrath Rentcorp Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Willscot Mobile Mini

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating McGrath (Nasdaq: MGRC ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with

WillScot Mobile Mini.

Click here to learn how to join the or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, McGrath shareholders will receive only either $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini common stock, as determined pursuant to the election and allocation procedures in the merger agreement under which 60% of McGrath's outstanding shares will be converted into the cash consideration and 40% of McGrath's outstanding shares will be converted into the stock consideration. The transaction values McGrath at an enterprise value of $3.8 billion, including approximately $800 million of net debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for McGrath by imposing a significant penalty if McGrath accepts a competing bid. McGrath insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of McGrath's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own McGrath common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP