Icelandair: Publishing Of Q4 And 12M 2023 Results


1/29/2024 10:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Icelandair will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and total year of 2023 on Thursday 1 February 2024. An investor presentation will be webcast in English in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on Friday 2 February 2024 at: com

The presentation and webcast will be available after the meeting on the Company's website.
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations.
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications.


