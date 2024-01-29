Icelandair: Publishing Of Q4 And 12M 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Icelandair will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and total year of 2023 on Thursday 1 February 2024. An investor presentation will be webcast in English in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on Friday 2 February 2024 at: com
The presentation and webcast will be available after the meeting on the Company's website.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: ...
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: ...
