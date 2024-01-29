Simplicity Group Unveils Wedyor: Transforming Due Diligence For Crypto Investments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Group, a prominent team of expert economists and seasoned researchers, announced the launch of WeDYOR, a cutting-edge platform that's all set to change how we approach due diligence in digital asset investments.

Weary of time-consuming due diligence processes and exhaustive analysis, WeDYOR aims to provide a rapid and efficient solution. The platform condenses what used to take hours into a matter of seconds, allowing users to navigate several projects at once with complete and in-depth reviews to navigate the complexities of the crypto market with unprecedented speed and precision.



Key features of WeDYOR allow investors to request due diligence on various companies within seconds. Through WeDYOR's comprehensive repository of companies, users can get instant reports to gain deeper insights into the company and make informed decisions. Users can also use the platform to facilitate communication and collaboration by directly requesting connections with projects via their current investors.



Trusted by over 30 venture capital firms, WeDYOR soft launched on January 15th, 2024. The initial release is exclusive to selected communities and deal flow partners, providing a first-hand experience of the platform's capabilities.



Headquartered in London, Simplicity Group is committed to propelling the mass adoption of cryptocurrency through the introduction of innovative economic and investment paradigms. Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "Our mission is to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency investments. With WeDYOR, we're not just introducing a platform; we're revolutionizing the way due diligence is approached. In a space where every second counts, our platform condenses hours of analysis into minutes. Our commitment goes beyond innovation: it's about fostering a new era of efficiency and informed decision-making in the dynamic world of crypto investments”.

About Simplicity Group:

Simplicity Group is a team of expert economists and seasoned researchers dedicated to accelerating the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies by spearheading new economic and investment paradigms. The team's latest innovation, WeDYOR , is poised to revolutionise the due diligence process for crypto investments.





