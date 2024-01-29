High Bar Brands Makes Splash At HDAW

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated booth design draws attention in Dallas

OWATONNA, Minn., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week kicked off in Dallas with many eyes drawn toward High Bar Brands' new booth.

HBB made numerous changes to their trade show booth this year, incorporating new brands Dieter's and Panelite into the design. Other changes included a new overhead sign, touchscreen monitors, and bridge & escalator graphics.

“To call this a big show is an understatement,” HBB VP of Marketing and Communication Steve Hansen said. “HDAW is our biggest show of the year because we're interacting with our feet on the street – our distributor base – and it's important that they recognize us and the brands within our growing portfolio.”

Hansen said customers were excited about the changes and told him HBB's growing list of brands is very appealing.

“They can now purchase even more high-quality products that service a variety of sectors. We offer poly products, stainless products, coupling equipment, and the best mud flaps money can buy, and we'll continue to explore acquisitions that make sense for HBB,” Hansen said.

HDAW also allowed distributors to reconnect with HBB's group of regional managers.

“It's always great to get together with our customer base,” HBB VP of Sales and Business Development Derek Quys said. “The new booth was a big hit and sparked several conversations about our new Panelite brand, which we see as a key piece of our 2024 plan.”

High Bar Brands' new booth will make its next appearance at TMC on March 4-7.

About High Bar Brands: High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our Portfolio includes Minimizer, Premier Mfg., Dieter's Accessories, Panelite, and Viking Sales. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America, Central America, and South America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a powerful distribution network and supported by an in-house sales and marketing engine. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network to the end user. Our employees are afforded best-in-class operations and equipment, creating powerful production facilities and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

