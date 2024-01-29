Boyd Street Ventures' James Spann Selected As A Member Of The 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that James Spann, Founder & General Partner of Boyd Street Ventures , is a member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohort. EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. Thirty-six entrepreneurs representing seven industries were selected by an independent panel of executives. The 2024 EAN cohort members were selected based on their leadership skills and business acumen as well as their company's culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability.

“EY has cultivated a fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are delighted to connect the 2024 EAN cohort to that community and offer our advice and support,” said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor of EAN.“It's inspiring to see the strides members of our EAN community make through their time in the program – from building connections that have led to major contracts and funding, to friendships that have turned into pivotal business partnerships. These business leaders are sure to broaden the already significant impact they make in their communities, to our overall economy, and society at large.”

EAN participants access assessments, one-on-one coaching, a customized curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, online tools and access to an incredible established entrepreneur ecosystem that helps them to accelerate their businesses. Entrepreneurs of color are a critical economic force, operating more than 8 million businesses and generating $1.4 trillion1 in revenue ― yet barriers such as lack of access to capital and networks continue to exist. The EAN program aims to close these and other gaps for diverse-owned founders and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the program has helped align participants to capital, customers and other connections.

“I am honored to have been invited to be a member of EY's impressive network and to have access to the extensive opportunities for learning and collaboration it provides,” said Mr. Spann.“I look forward to engaging with many knowledgeable, growth-oriented entrepreneurs, industrial and financial leaders for the benefit of our firm, our investors and our portfolio companies.”

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking, early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities founded and developed by entrepreneurs from Oklahoma and elsewhere. BSV places Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A and follow-on investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than startups targeted by larger VC firms on the East and West Coasts. This focus, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to its portfolio companies through its Boyd Street Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit

