Coryell Roofing Crowned As 2023 Contractor Of The Year By Duro-Last®

- Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell RoofingTOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coryell Roofing , a leader in innovative roofing solutions, has been named the prestigious 2023 Contractor of the Year by Duro-Last® at their annual National Sales Seminar. This accolade celebrates Coryell Roofing's unwavering commitment to quality, customer service, and community involvement.The award recognizes Coryell Roofing's exemplary workmanship, significant volume of high-quality Duro-Last® product installations, and ethical business practices. Their professionalism and ongoing employee training programs, coupled with innovative approaches to roofing projects, set them apart in the industry.Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing, stated, "This award symbolizes our relentless pursuit of roofing excellence and dedication to our clients. Each project, large or small, is a testament to our team's commitment to quality and innovation. We're proud to be recognized as the 2023 Contractor of the Year by Duro-Last."This prestigious seminar, a longstanding and reputable event in the roofing industry, provides a platform for professionals to network, engage in educational sessions, and learn about the latest products and services. It plays a vital role in setting high standards in the roofing industry and promoting business growth and innovation.Renowned for projects like the Woodward Early Childhood Center, where they showcased innovative use of colored membrane roofing, Coryell Roofing has continually demonstrated their commitment to eco-friendly initiatives and customized roofing solutions. Their involvement in community development projects and exceptional customer-centric services further underscore their industry leadership.Building on this achievement, Coryell Roofing plans to enhance its service quality and customer engagement. Upcoming projects include a diverse portfolio expansion and community-centric collaborations. Innovations in technology and sustainability, employee training programs, and a focus on industry leadership through advocacy and thought leadership are also on the horizon.Established in 2011, Coryell Roofing has grown to serve multiple states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their mission is to provide top-quality roofing solutions with a focus on safety, durability, and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its community involvement and commitment to integrity and excellence.

