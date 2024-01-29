Author Tracy Emerick Draws Parallels Between Tech Pioneer Steve Jobs And Spiritual Leader Jesus Christ In New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extreme Entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

Drawing parallels between Jobs and Christ, Emerick weaves a compelling narrative that explores the secrets of their success.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the realm of groundbreaking literature that bridges philosophy, culture, and personality, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., a seasoned author and marketing expert, introduces readers to his latest work, "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ". This insightful exploration delves into the essence of the soul and its profound impact on humanity, using the life and achievements of two iconic figures as powerful examples.Emerick's book invites readers on a captivating journey through the lives of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, both hailed as "extreme entrepreneurs" who transformed the world in their unique ways. Steve Jobs, the visionary behind Apple, is celebrated for making complex technology accessible to the masses. Meanwhile, Jesus Christ's transformative message shifted humanity from living in fear to embracing love and tapping into the divine within."Extreme Entrepreneurs" examines their legacies, demonstrating how these figures have and will continue to shape the course of human history.In a thoughtful review, Veritas Vincit commends the book for its easy readability and the unexpected delight it brings, even to those not deeply spiritual. Vincit concludes his review by highlighting the natural pairing of Jobs and Christ in the context of a world with over a billion iPhone users and practicing Christians.Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., the brilliant mind behind"Extreme Entrepreneurs," is a retired individual with a prolific career in marketing and business development. Despite his busy schedule, Emerick finds time to share his wealth of knowledge through teaching at the graduate level. Married for fifty-three years with two children and five grandchildren, Emerick's passion for exploring the human experience shines through in his latest work.Embark on a transformative journey with"Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ" and discover the profound impact of these iconic figures on human history. Available on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide, this is a must-read for those seeking a deeper understanding of leadership, purpose, and the enduring power of the human soul. To know more about Tracy's work please visit his website at

