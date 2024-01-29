Jan 5 Attack On Sleuths: ED Desperate To Get Shahjahan’S Call Details

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is desperate to get the call details from the mobile phone of absconding Trinamool Congress leader and the mastermind behind the January 5 attack on the ED and CAPF personnel, just before the attack took place in front of his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Sources in the know of things said that after the ED officials reached the residence of Shahjahan, they tried to call him on his mobile phone, the tower location of which showed that it was in the residence at that moment.

However, sources added, the mobile phone was busy for three to four minutes at that time and soon after that the attack on the ED and CAPF sleuths by a group of 800 to 1,000 supporters of Shahjahan took place.

Sources said that during those three to four minutes when his mobile phone was constantly engaged, he was actually busy planning the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel.

That is exactly why the central agency sleuths are desperate to get the call details of Shahjahan's mobile phone so that it can be ascertained who all the latter talked to at that point of time.

Sources said that the central agency sleuths are expecting to secure those call details very soon, following which they will produce these records as evidence in court.

Meanwhile, 24 days after the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths, Shahjahan continues to be absconding.

The ED had also attached a notice at his residence recently asking him to be present at the agency's Salt Lake office on the outskirts of Kolkata by 11 a.m. on Monday. But that deadline, too, has expired and Shahjahan did not turn up at the ED's office on Monday.

--IANS

src/rad