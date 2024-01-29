NEW BLUE ZONES KITCHENTM LONGEVITY MEALS NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE AT SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blue Zones Kitchen debuts new portfolio of flavorful, nutritious meals designed to help people eat well and age well

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Kitchen, co-founded by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and #1 New York Times best-selling author, has just launched a new line of ready-to-heat meals inspired by extraordinary regions of the world – or blue zones – with the healthiest, longest-lived populations.1 People all over the country are now able to enjoy four delicious meals crafted for longevity from Blue Zones Kitchen. Select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide offer all four meals in the freezer aisle – Burrito Bowl, Minestrone Casserole, Sesame Ginger Bowl, and Heirloom Rice Bowl. Additional retailers currently carrying Blue Zones Kitchen meals include Wegmans, Lowes Foods, Earth Fare, Bristol Farms and Town & Country Markets.

The primary ingredients in Blue Zones Kitchen meals – beans, greens, grains and spices – reflect those commonly consumed in the blue zones regions, and the meals are crafted with chef-inspired sauces that celebrate the flavors and recipes of these longevity hotspots. Blue Zones Kitchen is dedicated to using high quality ingredients, and frozen entrees lock-in nutrients and flavor without the need for additives or preservatives. All the meals are plant-based and Non-GMO Project Verified, free of added sugar and seed oils and can be heated at home in minutes.

"People have been seeking solutions for longevity for centuries, yet today's solutions are typically pills. We're pleased to offer amazing foods created to help support long, vibrant lives, based on decades of research,"1 says Scott Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Blue Zones Kitchen.

"When it comes to longevity, there's no short-term fix. That's why we created meals formulated with a maniacal focus on deliciousness. Because I've learned that if people love the taste of food, they'll eat it for the long run," says co-founder Dan

Buettner, Netflix Host of "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones" and founder of Blue Zones.

ABOUT BLUE ZONES KITCHEN

Blue Zones Kitchen is committed to making convenient, nutritious choices easier to help you live a longer, more vibrant life. We believe that the most important ingredient for longevity is taste, which is why every meal that we develop is crafted with a maniacal focus on deliciousness. For more information, visit

BlueZonesKitchen or BlueZonesKitchen/Where-To-Buy.

©️2024 All rights reserved. BLUE ZONES and BLUE ZONES KITCHEN are trademarks of Blue Zones, LLC, used under license.

1 Blue Zones, Blue Zones Institute Research, < >.

SOURCE Blue Zones Kitchen