Confectionery Confessions: 92% Of Americans Want Treats For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

92% of Americans are embracing the sweet spirit of the Valentine's Day season, saying they plan to share chocolate and candy with friends, family, and loved ones throughout the first half of February. The appeal of these treats remains strong as a symbol of affection, and the widespread enthusiasm for chocolate and candy underscores their role as a social currency that allows consumers to foster connections and create memorable moments.



"Valentine's Day is an opportunity for people across the country to make simple yet meaningful gestures by sharing chocolate and candy," John Downs, NCA President and CEO, said. "People see these treats as tokens of love and happiness, and gifting chocolate and candy is a sentimental tradition that brings a unique sweetness to this season. "

And it's clear that Americans agree: 94% of people in the U.S. say they would be excited to receive chocolate and candy for Valentine's Day. This excitement reflects not just a preference for treats but a celebration of the emotional connections these treats bring. For example, consumers planning to share conversation hearts with their loved ones like to convey a colorful spectrum of messages:



52% opt for sweet and heartfelt messages



28% prefer a touch of humor

20% go for a hint of sarcasm



And for those wondering what treats their sweetheart might like to receive, there are a couple options consumers prefer:



60% favor classic heart-shaped chocolate boxes , an iconic staple of the season

40% prefer conversation hearts with quirky and endearing messages



To enhance the Valentine's Day season, NCA has curated an array of resources at AlwaysATreat/ValentinesDay where consumers can find creative ideas for celebrating, tips for treating, and fun facts about the holiday.



A blend of chocolate, candy, and heartfelt messages is perfect for celebrating the joy of treating this Valentine's Day season. Share your own messages with us on Facebook ,

X , and

Instagram

by including #VDayTreats in your social posts. Happy Valentine's Day!

Survey Methodology: NCA's Seasonal Survey was conducted in July 2023 by 210 Analytics, LLC using a self-administered, online questionnaire. The sample of 1,500 individuals mirrors the U.S. population in terms of key demographics, including age, income, ethnicity and region, with an oversample of 500 parents.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The

National Confectioners Association

is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs

nearly 58,000 workers

in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has

made a commitment

to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at

CandyUSA

or follow NCA on

Facebook ,

X

and

Instagram .

Contact:

Carly Schildhaus

[email protected]



SOURCE National Confectioners Association