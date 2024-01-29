Squaremouth Reveals Top Travel Tips For Weathering Winter Storms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With record snowfall in cities across the country and more winter storms sure to come, travelers are bracing for impacts to their upcoming trips.



So far in 2024, winter storms have resulted in ground stops at major airports across the country, leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. For many passengers, these harsh conditions have meant losing out on valuable vacation time, if not missing their trip altogether.



NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) recently released its three-month forecast, warning that winter weather patterns could continue throughout the U.S. through the end of April.



With more winter storms likely to have a significant impact on travel, Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, offers tips to travelers with upcoming getaways.



Squaremouth's Winter Travel Insurance Tips





Watch the Weather Forecast: Stay informed about weather conditions at your destination and along your route to help anticipate potential travel disruptions.

Allow Extra Travel Time: Account for extra time to get to the airport amid winter weather. Missing a flight due to traffic on the way to the airport is not covered by travel insurance. Only road closures or being involved in a traffic accident can be covered.

Protect Your Trip: Travel insurance can reimburse your trip expenses if you are forced to cancel due to inclement weather. Most Trip Cancellation plans include coverage for winter storms, hurricanes, and other severe weather events.



Get Coverage Early: To be eligible for any coverage, you must have bought your policy before the storm was named.

Get Coverage For Winter Sports: If you're traveling for a ski or snowboarding vacation, plans with the Sports & Activities benefit can cover injuries sustained on the slopes and protect your winter gear.

Save Emergency Contacts : Whether it's local emergency services or your travel insurance provider's 24 Hour Assistance Service line, know who to call if a winter disaster strikes.



