DPR Construction And Phoenix Job Corps Unveil New Program To Support Workforce Development And Cultivate Arizona Construction Careers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of Arizona's top commercial contractors, has teamed with Job Corps, the nation's largest career technical training and education program for youth, to provide on-the-job training at DPR Construction jobsites. The six-week experience will serve as the capstone to Phoenix Job Corps' Pre-Apprentice Carpentry program, giving participants practical, hands-on experience before moving into the workforce.



The agreement is timely as Arizona's unprecedented economic growth and surging population has fueled a rapid increase in construction projects across the state. Arizona is projected to add 37,000 new construction jobs by 2031, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

"This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to help foster the potential of underserved youth by building a safe, productive learning environment and laying a solid foundation for careers in construction," said Gretchen Kinsella, Arizona Business Unit Leader at DPR. "This is a win for both students and the construction industry at a time when talented people are desperately needed in the skilled trades. We're excited that students will get valuable hands-on experience and mentorship opportunities on our projects and that our team can help build the next generation of craft professionals."

"Job Corps is dedicated to providing opportunities for underserved youth to break barriers and build fulfilling careers. Through our partnership with DPR Construction, we are empowering these young individuals to thrive in the construction industry, equipping them with hands-on training and the skills needed for a brighter future," said Michael Torrez, Phoenix Job Corps spokesperson.

The first Job Corps cohort completed their on-the-job experience in December 2023. Following program completion, trainees signed up as apprentices with the Carpenters Union, deepening their commitment to a career in construction.

