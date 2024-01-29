University Of Nebraska Foundation Signs Five-Year Renewal With Blackbaud To Power Fundraising And Financial Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is helping the University of Nebraska Foundation grow relationships and resources that enable the University of Nebraska to change lives and save lives. As the trusted partner of those wishing to support the university, the University of Nebraska Foundation leverages Blackbaud to support its enterprise-scale fundraising and donor engagement, and manage its finances, accounting and payments. The foundation has signed a five-year contract renewal with Blackbaud to support its long-term technology vision.

"Our mission at Blackbaud is to accelerate our customers' impact and to help them go further, faster, by expanding what's possible in social impact technology," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "With purpose built, essential software like Blackbaud CRMTM and Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®, we're unleashing the potential of customers like University of Nebraska Foundation, freeing their team to spend more time focused on their impact and less time on their back-office operations."

The University of Nebraska Foundation has raised over $300 million annually for the past four consecutive years and hit a record in fiscal year 2023, raising $354.5 million in new funds from more than 58,000 donors. The foundation has successfully leveraged the online donation forms in Blackbaud Internet SolutionsTM that provide direct integration into Blackbaud CRM. This integration has created significant efficiencies in gift processing, and the flexible architecture continues to enable the University of Nebraska Foundation's software development team to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the organization's mission.

"Blackbaud is both a critical provider in our technology stack and a valued partner in helping us reach our goals," said Tom Haley, Executive Director, Information Technology Services, University of Nebraska Foundation. "We are pleased to have extended our partnership for another five years, and we are particularly excited by the innovations coming in online giving and the roadmap of enhancements that will enable us to further our support of the University of Nebraska System."

