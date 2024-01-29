Mosquito Repellent Clothing Market Size To Grow USD 520.8 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.2% | Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Repellent Clothing Market is Segmented by Type (Trousers, Shirts), by Application (Women, Men).

The Global Mosquito Repellent Clothing Market was valued at USD 342 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 520.8 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Mosquito Repellent Clothing Market :

The market for mosquito-repellent clothing is expanding rapidly due to a number of variables coming together. The need for novel solutions, such as clothing that repels mosquitoes, has increased due to rising health and wellness consciousness as well as increased knowledge of vector-borne illnesses. The efficacy and comfort of these clothes have been improved by technological developments in fabric technology, and their growing popularity can be attributed to an increase in outdoor recreational activities and environmental concerns.

Government programs, especially those pertaining to public health campaigns, have served as impetuses, while the growing travel and tourist sector has generated a worldwide need for protective gear. Urbanization and growing disposable wealth have combined to drive the industry even further and provide consumers with a wide selection of fashionable and environmentally friendly solutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MOSQUITO REPELLENT CLOTHING MARKET :

Because more people are becoming aware of the dangers of vector-borne illnesses, the market for mosquito-repellent clothing is expanding rapidly. Because of the widespread occurrence of illnesses like dengue fever, malaria, and the Zika virus, people are realizing how important it is to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Because of this increased awareness, there is a greater need than ever for creative solutions. One such option is mosquito-repellent clothing, which offers a practical and efficient approach to keeping disease-carrying mosquitoes at bay.

Technological developments in fabrics are essential to the market's expansion. The longevity and efficacy of clothing that repels mosquitoes have been improved by the creation of novel fabrics with incorporated repellent qualities. These advancements in technology have increased the clothing's comfort, breathability, and suitability for a range of conditions, increasing its allure.

The rise in outdoor leisure pursuits including sports, hiking, and camping has increased demand for apparel that repels mosquitoes. Participants in these activities look for apparel that offers comfort and mobility in addition to providing protection from mosquitoes. The industry has benefited from this trend by providing outdoor enthusiasts with an extensive selection of fashionable and practical mosquito-repellent clothing.

Consumers' growing concern for the environment has resulted in a desire for eco-friendly and non-toxic insect-repellent products. This inclination is supported by mosquito-repellent apparel, which is frequently coated with natural substances. The market has grown as a result of customer desire for ecologically friendly and sustainable goods as an alternative to conventional repellents with chemical bases.

The industry has grown as a result of government initiatives and public health campaigns that try to reduce vector-borne illnesses. These advertisements frequently stress the value of taking precautions, such as wearing clothing that repels mosquitoes. In addition to increasing awareness, government backing and endorsements have created a regulatory climate that is advantageous for the sector.

The market for insect-repellent apparel has grown significantly as a result of the growing travel and tourism sector. With people traveling to various parts of the world with different risks of mosquito-borne illnesses, there is an increased need for protective gear. Travelers and tourists are looking for trustworthy ways to reduce their chance of becoming sick, which is propelling the worldwide market's expansion.

MOSQUITO REPELLENT CLOTHING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Because of the high incidence of illnesses spread by mosquitoes and the sizable populations of countries like India and Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific area has a dominant position in the market for repellent clothing. The demand for protective apparel is fueled by increased disposable income and growing health awareness. Additionally, government programs to fight illnesses like malaria support the expansion of this region's business.

Key Players :



Rohan

BugsAway (ExOfficio LLC)

Insect Shield

The Original Bug Shirt Company

Halle Leal Group Tyndale

