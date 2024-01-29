(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



January 29, 2024

Company announcement No. 04

Trading by management and close relations of management

In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novozymes B shares under the symbol NZYM B.

Please read the full announcement in PDF.

Attachment

