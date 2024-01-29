Santa.Com Wraps Up 2023 Christmas Season With Gains Across Several Key Visitor Metrics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E-commerce and Helpful Holiday Editorial Gift Guides Spur Consumers

Year-Over-Year Growth Positions Grom's Digital Holiday Platform for Share of Record $222 Billion Domestic E-commerce Holiday Sales



BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), and Curiosity Ink Media, its original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary announced that Santa – its high-utility e-commerce and editorial site designed to guide consumers through the busiest and most stressful time of the year (the Christmas season) – saw double- and triple-digit growth across several key metrics for the 2023 holiday season. The cumulative results were shared today by Savannah Brentnall, whom Grom and Curiosity Ink Media installed last spring as General Manager to lead all facets of the Santa digital platform.

For 2023, the site welcomed advertising and marketing partners for the first time. Santa's editorial features on holiday entertaining and recipes and its carefully curated Gift Guides helped fuel an 82% increase in orders and a 71% spike in revenue. Additionally, Santa saw a nearly 700% increase in social media audience growth and a 170% increase in social impressions over 2022.

“The growing appeal of Santa proves that not only do today's consumers appreciate editorial perspective, but they also want help choosing the perfect gifts for their loved ones,” explains Brentnall.“The overall $222 billion spent online by US consumers this season proves that there is room for more e-tailers like Santa and we intend to use this year's findings to inform our growth strategy for Christmas 2024 and beyond!

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Fueled by imagination, creativity and a clear focus on commercial franchise potential, the Hollywood-based kids and family entertainment group specializes in feature films (Santa, The Pirate Princess, Thunderous); linear and streaming series (Cats vs Pickles, Hey Fuzzy Yellow, Denver the Last Dinosaur); publishing (Baldwin's Big Adventure, PAW Patrol: Pawsome Puppets), digital and e-commerce platforms (Santa); franchise-building and licensing partnerships (Cats vs Pickles, VS World, Denver the Last Dinosaur). Curiosity Ink Media's library of entertainment properties is designed to amass ongoing value for the company and its partners.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute“forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at as well as the Company's website at The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

