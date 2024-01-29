Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming February 5, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (“Estee Lauder” or the“Company”) (NYSE: EL ) common stock between February 3 , 2022 and October 31 , 2023 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



On November 2, 2022, Estee Lauder disclosed that it was lowering its full year financial outlook for fiscal 2023, revealing an 11% decline in net sales, which the Company attributed to Covid-19, supply chain disruptions, and inflation. On this news, Estee Lauder's stock price fell $16.80, or 8.1%, to close at $189.96 per share on November 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 2, 2023, Estee Lauder released its second quarter 2023 financial results and once again, lowered its outlook for fiscal year 2023. On this news, Estee Lauder's stock price fell $19.63, or 7%, to close at $261.17 per share on February 6, 2023.

Then, on May 3, 2023, Estee Lauder disclosed that it had been experiencing weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated, lowering its guidance for the third time. On this news, Estee Lauder's stock price fell $42.52, or 17.3%, to close at $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that the Company was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, and increased inventory levels. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

