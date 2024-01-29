(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The latest market analysis on decaffeinated roasted coffee has been unveiled, reflecting robust growth within the global industry and shedding light on the remarkable surge in the European region's market dominance.
In the detailed market report, it was revealed that the decaffeinated roasted coffee sector is experiencing a formidable escalation, with the market forecast to expand from $2.82 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.64 billion by 2028. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, key forces propelling this growth include heightened consumer awareness of caffeine sensitivity, innovations in decaffeination processes, and a burgeoning demand for specialty and functional coffee variations.
Significant trends shaping the industry spotlight the diversifying formats of decaf coffee offerings and the burgeoning presence of gourmet decaf experiences. Additionally, the influence of social media and the introduction of non-dairy decaffeinated alternatives are carving out notable shifts in the consumer market landscape. Sustainable practices are also becoming increasingly significant, with players within the sector adopting carbon-neutral processes to enhance their market position.
Market Dynamics: Consumer Health Consciousness and E-Commerce Revolution
The market's growth trajectory is underpinned by a surge in consumer health consciousness, with an increasing number of individuals seeking out decaffeinated options to mitigate the adverse effects of caffeine consumption. The ascendancy of e-commerce, enhancing customer accessibility, convenience, and choice, has fortified this market's growth, offering coffee enthusiasts an extensive array of decaffeinated products readily available at their fingertips.
Innovations and Strategic Movements: Transforming the Decaf Coffee Experience
Product innovation remains a salient trend among leading companies, exemplified by Brewpoint Coffee's launch of 'Over the Moon'-a CBD-infused coffee line designed to provide a sophisticated and calming coffee experience. Concurrent market movements have also been recorded, such as Westrock Coffee Company's acquisition of Bixby Roasting Co, reflecting the strategic endeavors to tap into new market segments and cater to evolving consumer preferences.
Regional Market Insight: Europe Leads, Comprehensive Global Coverage
The report covers a broad geographic spectrum, with Europe emerging as the most influential region in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market in 2023. This extensive market analysis includes regional segments such as Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, as well as country-specific insights, offering a panoramic view of the decaf coffee landscape.
Comprehensive Coverage Across Numerous Market Variables
Market Segmentation: The report highlights various segments, including whole beans, ground coffee, and other product forms. Distribution Analysis: Insight into diverse distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online retail. Consumer and Food Service Industry: Assessing consumption across both retail/household and food service sectors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Luigi Lavazza S.p.A Nestle S.A Joe Coffee Company Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc The Kraft Heinz Company Tim Hortons Inc Volcanica Coffee Company Cafe Don Pablo Caffè Nero Group Holdings Ltd Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc Tchibo Coffee International Limited The JM Smucker Company Lifeboost LLC Kicking Horse Coffee Co Ltd Koffee Kult Corp Cafedirect PLC Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. Eight O'Clock Coffee Company No Fun Jo Decaf Fresh Roasted Colombian Brew Ground Coffee Caribou Coffee Operating Company Inc. Jacobs Douwe Egberts Pro Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Illycaffè S.p.A Bewley's Tea & Coffee Alois Dallmayr KG Cameron's Coffee Puroast Coffee Company Allegro Coffee Company
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107781525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.