The Shape Sensing Company Appoints Ryan Deboer As Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Shape Sensing Company, at the forefront of innovative medical technology, today proudly announced the appointment of Ryan DeBoer as its new Chief Executive Officer. DeBoer, who has two decades of experience in medical technology, takes over for Pierrick Vulliez, who will continue to provide strategic leadership and hands-on support as Executive Chairman."The Board is confident that Ryan's leadership skills and extensive experience in the MedTech sector make him the ideal candidate to lead The Shape Sensing Company into its next chapter," said Pierrick Vulliez. "His understanding of the market dynamics and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our vision."DeBoer's appointment comes at a crucial time as the company continues to advance its revolutionary 3D guidance platform that reduces the reliance on X-ray during surgical procedures. His firsthand experience in thousands of procedures gives him unique insights into the challenges and opportunities in interventional medicine."I'm thrilled to lead The Shape Sensing Company towards its goal of revolutionizing surgical navigation," said Ryan DeBoer. "Our technology is set to transform interventional procedures, making them safer and more efficient. I'm committed to driving our mission forward, leveraging my industry experience to bring our innovative solutions to the forefront of medical care."About Ryan DeBoer:Ryan DeBoer's distinguished career in the medical technology sector is marked by his roles in driving growth and developing innovative marketing strategies. As a previous founder and holder of two patents, DeBoer brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit and inventive insight to The Shape Sensing Company. His leadership and strategic vision are expected to propel the company into its next phase of growth and development in revolutionizing surgical technology.About The Shape Sensing Company:The Shape Sensing Company is pioneering the development of a next-generation fiber optic shape sensing system. This technology is poised to provide interventional physicians with non-fluoroscopic guidance for devices in vivo. Committed to reducing the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, The Shape Sensing Company is at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare through its groundbreaking technology.For more information, please visit .

