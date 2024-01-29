Barrington, Chicago, And Glenview: Virtue AM Expands Its Presence Across Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This expansion builds on the firm's established presence, enhancing its reach in providing top-tier private wealth management services throughout the state.

- Robert FinleyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move that underscores its commitment to serving the diverse needs of investors across Illinois, Virtue Asset Management (Virtue AM) is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations to Barrington, Chicago, Glenview, and Oak Park, IL. This expansion builds on the firm's established presence, enhancing its reach in providing top-tier private wealth management services throughout the state.Virtue Asset Management (Virtue AM), known for its personalized approach to wealth management, has carved a niche as one of Chicago's leading wealth management firms and the surrounding areas. The firm's success is rooted in its dedication to understanding the unique financial goals of each client and developing tailored strategies that encompass investment management, estate planning, tax planning, and retirement planning.With the addition of the new offices in Barrington, Chicago, and Glenview, Virtue AM is set to bring its bespoke private wealth management services closer to clients in these communities. This expansion is a testament to the firm's growth and unwavering commitment to accessibility, excellence, and client satisfaction."Expanding our footprint across Illinois is a strategic step forward for Virtue AM," said Robert Finley. "With our presence in new locations like Chicago and Glenview, in addition to our existing location in Oak Park, we are not just growing geographically but also deepening our commitment to delivering exceptional wealth management solutions to more residents of Illinois."The new locations were chosen carefully to cater to high-net-worth individuals and families seeking sophisticated financial planning and investment advice. Each office will be staffed by a team of experienced wealth management professionals who share Virtue AM's vision of providing proactive, transparent, and client-focused services.As part of its expansion, Virtue AM will also enhance its digital offerings, ensuring clients have access to state-of-the-art technology for portfolio management, financial planning, and secure communication with their advisors. This digital transformation complements the firm's personal touch, offering clients a seamless and comprehensive wealth management experience.For more information about Virtue Asset Management and its services or to schedule a consultation in Barrington, Chicago, Glenview, or Oak Park, please visit virtueam/.About Virtue Asset ManagementVirtue Asset Management is a fee-only financial advisory firm in Barrington, Chicago, Glenview, and Oak Park, Illinois. Specializing in investment management and financial planning services, it serves high-net-worth individuals and families committed to objectivity as independent fiduciaries. The firm's approach emphasizes personalized solutions and superior customer service to safeguard and enhance client assets.

