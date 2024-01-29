The Traffic Group's Guckert To Speak At Ballard Spahr's Program On Preparing For The Wave Of Condemnations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wes Guckert

Presentation to Focus on Eminent Domain Following the Passage of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act

- Wes Guckert, President & CEO, The Traffic GroupBALTIMORE, MD, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - Wes Guckert, PTP, President & CEO of The Traffic Group , Inc. (TTG) – one of the nation's leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – will be a featured speaker at Ballard Spahr LLC's program on“Preparing for the Wave of Condemnations,” taking place at their Baltimore offices, at 111 S. Calvert Street on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.In addition to Guckert, panelists include Michelle McGeogh, Partner, Eminent Domain at Ballard Spahr, Lee Silverman, Of Counsel, Eminent Domain at Ballard Spahr, and, Douglas Nickel, Senior Managing Director and Market Leader, DC, DE, MD, VA, Valuation & Advisory at Newmark.Highway and transit projects requiring eminent domain are on the rise following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will invest $550 billion of new funds for roads, bridges, and major projects.Key issues to be discussed during the program include what landowners, including homeowners and businesses, can do in the event of a condemnation notice being received and how to understand state and local government agencies plans for right-of-way and eminent domain to protect property values.Government eminent domain actions can result in a loss of parking, a loss of land, or loss of access. The panelists will give legal, traffic, and appraisal expertise on managing a condemnation and working with authorities.“Many businesses and landowners are simply not ready for the wave of eminent domain activity headed our way,” says Wes Guckert, PTP, President & CEO of The Traffic Group, Inc.“Rather than blindly relying on the condemnor's appraisal, especially one involving the loss of parking or impairment of access, a business should work with real estate counsel who have a specialized skill set and capabilities to handle this highly nuanced issue.”With nearly 50 years industry experience, Guckert is a recognized and well-respected expert in the field of traffic engineering, and transportation planning. Guckert has played a major role in over 9,000 projects spanning both urban and suburban areas throughout the United States, as well as internationally. He is a Fellow with the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) and a member of the Texas A&M Transportation Technology Advisory Council, the RELLIS Campus development for transportation technology research and testing, and Texas A&M Campus Transportation Technology Initiative deployment. He is also Immediate Past Chair of the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) Public Development Infrastructure Council (PDIC) and a former Harvard University Lecturer.About The Traffic Group, Inc.Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 90 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company's website at or follow them on LinkedIn .

Jessica Tiller

Pugh & Tiller PR

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn