Dr. Robert Bowen, M.D. Is Among The First Doctors In America To Be Named A Best Doctor By The Women's Choice Award

- Dr. Robert BowenMARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.Dr. Robert Bowen has earned the 2024 Women's Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Bowen strives to enhance his patients' quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Bowen specializes in cosmetic medicine, body contouring & regenerative medicine. He listens attentively to your complaints to make an accurate diagnosis. Dr. Robert Bowen has recently unveiled a groundbreaking webinar titled "Advancements in Male Sexual Health," offering a comprehensive exploration of cutting-edge developments in the field. This informative session, hosted by Dr. Bowen, promises valuable insights and updates on the latest advancements in male sexual health. Individuals can connect with the office to receive a copy of the webinar and book a consultation.“I am grateful to accept the Women's Choice Award for Best Doctors for exceeding the expectations of care. This recognition celebrates the strength of individuals in healthcare. I'm grateful for the trust my patients place in me as well as the support of my colleagues and staff. I will continue to provide quality care for my patients."Delia Passi, Founder of Women's Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says,“Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it's time we help her find the Best Doctors”.Earning the Women's Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.ABOUT FIRM/ADVISORDr. Robert Bowen: Aesthetic & Regenerative MedicineABOUT WOMEN'S CHOICE AWARD®The Women's Choice Award has been identifying the Best HospitalsTM for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation's best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women's Choice Award Best DoctorsTM recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients' health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit to learn more.

