Allied Payment Network Hires Nichole Gurevitch as VP of Sales to Bolster its Continued Expansion

- Nichole Gurevitch, Vice President of Sales for AlliedFORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, is proud to announce Nichole Gurevitch as the new Vice President of Sales for its North and Midwest Region. With over 20 years of experience in operational efficiency and process improvement, Gurevitch also brings a proven track record in business development and successfully selling SaaS-based technology to community FI's.For the last nine years, Gurevitch has concentrated on the FinTech industry, focusing on collaborations with community banks and credit unions. Her expertise includes item processing, digital banking, customer experience, and core software applications, with significant contributions at Alogent, Finastra, and Agent IQ. Nichole graduated from Eckerd College in Saint Pete, Florida.“Allied is excited to welcome someone with Nichole's experience and enthusiasm to our team. Her extensive background in FinTech and her passion for improving customer experiences align perfectly with our mission,” said Allied Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Harper.“Nichole's success in our industry and dedication to her clients will prove invaluable as we continue to expand our market share in the northeast and midwest.”Gurevitch's appointment is a significant step in Allied's ongoing strategy to enhance its position in the payments industry and to deliver superior digital money movement solutions.“I am thrilled to join Allied and contribute to a vision that aligns so closely with my professional values and experiences. I'm passionate about ensuring that banks and credit unions offer the best possible solutions to their customers and members, and I look forward to contributing to Allied's continued success in our industry,” said Gurevitch.About Allied Payment NetworkAllied Payment Network believes that“moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit .

