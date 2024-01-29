Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology Tops Wall Street Journal's Ranking Of Best Hidden Gems In Higher Ed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's New Academic Building that has new design spaces, chemistry and biochemistry labs, classrooms, a food science lab, and collaborative workspaces.

Latest No. 1 Ranking Highlights How Well Colleges Improve the Trajectories of Their Students' Careers; Rose-Hulman Ranked No. 17 Overall in Nation

- Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Utilizing a benchmark that demonstrates how well colleges improve the trajectories of their students' careers, the Wall Street Journal has again recognized Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with another No. 1 ranking, this one for its list of The Best 10 Colleges That Aren't the Usual Suspects.Following Rose-Hulman on the list's top 10 institutions that students should seriously consider were the University of Illinois, Brigham Young University (Utah), Florida International University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (New York), New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of La Verne (California), and Stevens Institute of Technology.“This latest ranking is a testament to Rose-Hulman's ability to attract high-achieving students who apply their creative and analytical skills in careers that have a meaningful impact on society,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.Overall, Rose-Hulman ranked No. 17 in the nation in the Best Colleges in America guide alongside Princeton, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, and Harvard. In the Wall Street Journal 2024 Best Colleges subcategories, Rose-Hulman also earned No. 1 rankings in both learning opportunities and learning facilities, with students specifically citing interactions with faculty, collaboration with other students, available campus workspaces, and satisfaction with physical classroom/teaching spaces. Rose-Hulman ranked second in the nation in the likelihood of students recommending the college to others, and fourth in career preparation.Career pathways created by Rose-Hulman's educational environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individual attention are some of the reasons cited by students in Wall Street Journal's survey, one of the largest ever independent reviews of college students in the U.S., featuring feedback from more than 60,000 undergraduates and recent undergraduate alumni.Rose-Hulman's Class of 2023 had a 99% placement rate within six months of graduation, with an average starting salary of $79,126 and a $144,000 high accepted salary – showcasing the college's strong value, return on investment, and career opportunities.See more about the college's rankings and distinctions at .About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,250 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:A Dropbox with latest Rose-Hulman campus images can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan CantwellMEDIA CONTACT:Dale H. Long | Executive Editor and Director of Media RelationsOffice of Communications and MarketingROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY5500 Wabash Avenue | Terre Haute, IN 47803-3999Phone: 812.877.8418 | Cell: 812.208-5615...

