Chennai Now On ONDC Namma Yatri's Auto-Rickshaw Map

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Namma Yatri, India's open and community-first auto-rickshaw booking application and a part of the ONDC Network, on Monday added Chennai to its service map.

Conceived and built by graduates from Anna University, this innovative, zero-commission app is designed to empower auto drivers with higher earnings and autonomy while providing affordable and convenient transportation for Chennai's residents.

Namma Yatri exemplifies ONDC's vision to democratise commerce in the mobility sector.

Backed by Juspay Technologies, a leader in payments technology, Namma Yatri serves over two lakh drivers and 40 lakh customers, facilitating more than 2.5 crore trips. It has enabled drivers to earn over Rs 360 crore without any commission.

The app is customised for Chennai, including the availability of driver app in Tamil and an enhanced user booking experience to prominent locations such as Valluvar Kottam, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Birla Planetarium, Lighthouse, Tidal Park, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and others.

“Namma Yatri on ONDC network exemplifies the power of open networks in transforming urban mobility. It will facilitate more efficient, inclusive and sustainable transportation," ONDC MD &CEO T. Koshy said.

Juspay CEO Vimal Kumar, an alumnus of Anna University said: "Namma Yatri is more than an app; it's an attempt to unite community, government, and technology. We're very happy to bring it to our city, where we studied and grew up. With a community-driven approach, we're committed to improving the lives of drivers and people.”

With nearly 10,000 drivers already on board, Namma Yatri plans to add one lakh drivers in the next six months.

--IANS

vj/vd