Stocks in Play

1/29/2024

1/29/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. : Announced the commencement of the 30-day initial production (IP30) testing at the Shenandoah South 1H (“SS1H”) well in EP117, operated by Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited's joint venture partner, Tamboran B2 Pty Limited. Following the completion of the 10-stage stimulation program announced on 7 December 2023 and the subsequent successful installation of production tubing, the SS1H well was opened to allow sufficient flow back of stimulation fluid ahead of commencing the IP30 test. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.18.









