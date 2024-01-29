               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


1/29/2024 10:10:44 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) AutoCanada Inc.
1/29/2024 9:57 AM EST

  • Arbor Metals Corp.
    1/29/2024 9:51 AM EST
  • Serabi Gold plc
    1/29/2024 9:47 AM EST
  • Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
    1/29/2024 9:42 AM EST
  • Africa Oil Corp.
    1/29/2024 9:37 AM EST
  • BMEX Gold Inc.
    1/26/2024 12:08 PM ES
  • Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.
    1/26/2024 11:57 AM EST
  • Covalon Technologies Ltd.
    1/26/2024 11:31 AM EST
  • Stearman Resources Inc.
    1/26/2024 9:56 AM EST
  • High Tide Inc.
    1/26/2024 9:50 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, January 29, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    1/29/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. : Announced the commencement of the 30-day initial production (IP30) testing at the Shenandoah South 1H (“SS1H”) well in EP117, operated by Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited's joint venture partner, Tamboran B2 Pty Limited. Following the completion of the 10-stage stimulation program announced on 7 December 2023 and the subsequent successful installation of production tubing, the SS1H well was opened to allow sufficient flow back of stimulation fluid ahead of commencing the IP30 test. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.18.





