(MENAFN- Baystreet) UNFI Retreats on Word of Automation Program

Philips Sleep Apnea Device Sales on HoldRedwire Broadens In-Space ProgramTiptree Arm Falters on IPOThese Technology Stocks are On Sale Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, January 29, 2024

Watch These Stocks Post-Earnings

Before the market opens, SoFi (SOFI) will post quarterly results. Bears have a 13.4% short float against SOFI stock. After the market closes today on Monday, Nucor (NUE), a steel producer, will post results.

Nucor may warn investors about the weak steel markets. Construction and automotive markets worsen during a recessionary period.

Whirlpool (WHR) reports results tonight. The refrigerator supply may post weak sales as consumers hold back on replacing big items for the home. The slowdown in home sales also hurts appliance sales.

In the electronics manufacturing space, Celestica (CLS) is the favorite. In the last quarter, the company said that customers are investing in edge computing and artificial intelligence. This would validate the uptrend in CLS stock, where shares bottomed at $10 last May 2023. It closed last Friday at $31.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is another firm expected to post strong results.

Tomorrow's earnings calendar has bigger names that will move markets. Pfizer (PFE), UPS, and General Motors (GM) will post results before the market opens. After the bell, AMD, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Starbucks (SBUX), and Electronic Arts (EA) will post results.

Later in the week, Apple (AAPL), at a $3 trillion market capitalization, will post results along with Amazon (AMZN).

The energy giants, Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM) will close the week when they report their earnings.









