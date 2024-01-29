(MENAFN- Baystreet) UNFI Retreats on Word of Automation Program

Tiptree Arm Falters on IPO

The Fortegra Group, Inc., a multinational specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced the launch of Fortegra's initial public offering. Fortegra has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to offer 18,000,000 shares of its common stock to the public. In Monday morning's news release, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fortegra announced it also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of common stock from the Company.

The price range for the initial public offering is expected to be between $15.00 and $18.00 per share. Fortegra has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TFG."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to execute its growth strategy and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Barclays is acting as joint bookrunning manager for the proposed offering. JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Fifth Third Securities and Independence Point Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

TIPT shares dipped 22 cents, or 1.2%, to $18.92.









