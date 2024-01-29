(MENAFN- Baystreet) UNFI Retreats on Word of Automation Program

Philips Sleep Apnea Device Sales on HoldTiptree Arm Falters on IPOThese Technology Stocks are On SaleWhy Medical Properties, Carnival, are These Stocks Sold Off Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, January 29, 2024

Redwire Broadens In-Space Program

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) shares eked up starting out Monday, as the company, a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today the strategic expansion of its in-space manufacturing technology portfolio with the first pathfinder mission for its autonomous semiconductor manufacturing platform, MSTIC. MSTIC will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard Northrup Grumman's 20th cargo resupply services mission (NG-20).

Semiconductors are an essential component that enable many of the devices that are used in modern life, such as smartphones, computers, automobiles, medical devices and more. The global semiconductor market was valued at over $600 billion in 2022, with experts forecasting that the market will reach over $1 trillion by 2030. Current challenges within the semiconductor supply chain, including geopolitical risk and complex manufacturing processes, present an opportunity for innovation and increasing domestic production.

“We are strategically expanding our space manufacturing capabilities to reach new markets and drive innovation that could support U.S. leadership in the global semiconductor ecosystem. This pathfinder mission represents an exciting step to validate space-based manufacturing processes that could deliver superior components beyond what is capable on Earth, which could have real impact on semiconductor supply chains,” said John Vellinger, President of Redwire's In-Space Industries.

RDW gained three cents, or 1%, to $2.91.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks