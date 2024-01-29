Jessie Mabaquiao, MD, A Psychiatrist In Private Practice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A top professional in the field of psychiatry, Dr. Mabaquiao sees patients at his private practice in Chicago, Illinois.

In regard to his educational background, he received his medical degree from the Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine in the Philippines in 1976. After relocating to the United States, he completed his residency in psychiatry at the VA Westside Medical Center.

Psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders. These include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. They conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.