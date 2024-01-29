NE China's Harbin Boasts Of Tourism Vitality

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The warm service to the "Southern little potatoes" - Harbin's affectionate nickname for visitors from southern Chinese cities, has won recognition and appreciation for Harbin.

HARBIN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / The International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off this month in Harbin, the capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, adding steam to Harbin's tourism boom, according to Harbin Municipal Government.

Harbin Ice and Snow World

Harbin upgraded its landmark theme park, the Harbin Ice and Snow World, with 250,000 cubic meters of ice this year.

The data shows that in the three days of the New Year's Day holiday in 2024, Harbin received a total of 3.048 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 441.4%. The total tourism revenue reached 5.914 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 791.92%. "Ice City" Harbin is truly the NO.1 Internet celebrity city at the beginning of 2024, with the above record-breaking numbers.

Harbin upgraded its landmark theme park, the Harbin Ice and Snow World, with 250,000 cubic meters of ice this year. The park offers over 20 amusement activities, including ice kart racing, snowmobile racing, snow drifting and snow yo-yo. Many other ice-and-snow activities are provided to the public in Harbin to deliver immersive experiences of folk cultural events and the ice-and-snow landscape. The Central Street, Siberian Tiger Park, Harbin Polarland Park, and Sun Island Snow Expo have also become popular tourist destinations.

The warm service to the "Southern little potatoes" - Harbin's affectionate nickname for visitors from southern Chinese cities, has won recognition and appreciation for Harbin.

The city built many temporary heated restrooms and free warm drinks to tourists. Frozen pears, a local speciality, were cut into the shapes of flowers so that tourists could enjoy them conveniently. The city even flies a big artificial moon over the Saint Sophia Cathedral so tourists can take stylish pictures. Tourists are worried about the price increase of hotels, so many hotels in Harbin have taken the lead in issuing "no price increase" initiatives.

These moves bring comfort, security and respect to more and more tourists. Harbin uses its unique way to show the city's enthusiasm to the fullest, giving the ultimate romance and gentleness to the world.

As the largest city in Northeast China, Harbin's tourism boom positively impacted the region's new round of comprehensive revitalization.

Contact Information

Grace Shi

PR

[email protected]

6465712146

SOURCE: Harbin Municipal Government

View the original press release on newswire.