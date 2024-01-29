Seasonshare Introduces Livepass, The Sports And Entertainment Industry's First Subscription-Based Marketplace For Unsold Inventory

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Revolutionary platform gives fans access to events across America through a single subscription

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / seasonshare, the leading customizable ticketing technology platform in the sports and entertainment industry, announces the launch of LivePass, a subscription-based marketplace connecting fans to unsold inventory across a variety of entertainment experiences. LivePass is a revolutionary approach to ticketing designed to cater to the preferences of the younger generation, empowering sports, music, and theater fans to experience more live events in a manner that better suits their lifestyle and wallet.



LivePass Logo



All LivePass customers pay a monthly subscription fee in exchange for points that can be put towards tickets for professional and collegiate sporting events, concerts, comedy shows, and other live events across the country. Points roll over month to month and LivePass subscribers have the flexibility of canceling any time. Through LivePass, fans can save up to 70% on published ticket prices, leading to more opportunities to catch their favorite events.

For event operators, LivePass allows them to enter a broader marketplace where they can set point requirements and inventory for each event without degrading the value of their other ticket offerings. Through LivePass, teams and venues are able to foster a direct relationship with a new generation of consumers who crave affordability, flexibility, and a digital-first experience.

LivePass will launch in Atlanta and Oregon in early February, with additional markets coming online shortly thereafter.

"LivePass has the potential to revolutionize the live events industry," said Aaron Holland, CEO at parent company seasonshare. "Today's fans desire ticketing options that offer affordability, flexibility, and a digital-first experience. LivePass allows venues to align with these evolving consumers without degrading the value of their other ticket offerings."

For a limited time, all paid LivePass subscribers will receive their first event absolutely free. Additionally, they will be able to invite friends to join them and earn additional points when their friends subscribe.

LivePass is powered by seasonshare, a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations, and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of consumers. Since 2020, seasonshare has delivered over $100M in live event inventory for its partners across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NCAA, as well as music, arts, and theater venues. seasonshare's suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue.

About seasonshare

seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of sports consumers. seasonshare's suite of subscription (Pass), last-minute (Flow), and credit-based (Flex) ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. seasonshare's products are trusted by organizations and venues across North America, including multiple MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and college teams. For more information, please visit .



