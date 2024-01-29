Speaker Of Milli Majlis Meets With Delegation Headed By Speaker Of Turkish Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Chairman of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation headed by Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Turkish Parliament Hulusi Akar, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Turkish delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis press service reported.

Gafarova expressed confidence that ex-Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, as a member of the Turkish Parliament, will continue to promote cooperation between the two countries.

Akar expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that it is a source of pride for Turkiye that Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.