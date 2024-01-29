Speaker Of Milli Majlis Meets With Delegation Headed By Speaker Of Turkish Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation
headed by Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Turkish
Parliament Hulusi Akar, Azernews reports.
The meeting was held within the framework of the Turkish
delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis press service
reported.
Gafarova expressed confidence that ex-Turkish Defence Minister
Hulusi Akar, as a member of the Turkish Parliament, will continue
to promote cooperation between the two countries.
Akar expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that it is
a source of pride for Turkiye that Azerbaijan has restored its
sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The sides exchanged views on several issues of mutual
interest.
