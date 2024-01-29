Jordan Secures Quarterfinal Spot In Asian Cup With 3-2 Victory Over Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Jordan's national team qualified on Monday for the quarter-finals of the Asian Football Cup in Qatar after defeating Iraq 3-2 score.

A match will be held later between Qatar and Palestine at Al-Bayt Stadium.

Yesterday, Australia and Tajikistan qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Indonesia and UAE, respectively.

Tuesday will see two games, Uzbekistan vs Thailand, and Saudi vs S. Korea.

The Asian Football Cup tournament kicked off on the 12th of this month and is slated to run until 10 February. (end)

