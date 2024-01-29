Global Bulletproof Jackets Market Forecast To Reach US$ 2.11 Billion By 2031—In-Depth Analysis By Product, End-User, And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulletproof Jackets Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global bulletproof jackets market is set on an unwavering trajectory of growth, eyeing an upward curve from its 2024 valuation of US$ 1.4 billion to an impressive US$ 2.11 billion by the year 2031. This burgeoning progress comes in response to the escalating demands for innovative and lightweight body armor solutions across various end-user verticals.

E-commerce Platforms Boost Access to Bulletproof Jackets

The commercial landscape for bulletproof jackets has seen a substantial shift with the advent of e-commerce. Online retail avenues have opened up new horizons for prompt product access and delivery, thus propelling the market's expansion. Despite the initial hiccups due to the pandemic, the industry has rebounded with resilience, showcasing sustained elevation in production and sales of protective armament.

Rising Demand across Diverse Sectors

The scope of bulletproof jackets has traversed beyond the realms of traditional defense and law enforcement sectors. Entertainment, political figures, and resource transportation are some of the eclectic areas fueling the augmenting demand. This uptick is attributable to heightened security concerns, catalyzing market growth prospects. Noteworthy is the industry's pivot towards the production of lighter, more comfortable vests. Incorporating new-age technologies such as 3D printing and composite materials, these jackets are poised to enhance efficiency while addressing the needs of defense personnel amidst intensifying global conflicts.

Supply Chains Grapple with Material Sourcing

Notwithstanding its prospective surge, the bulletproof jackets market does confront challenges, particularly surrounding the supply of raw materials. Geopolitical uncertainties have strained the smooth transit of defense equipment inputs, inciting a supply-demand imbalance. The heft of conventional protective gear continues to be a barrier for widespread adoption amongst combat forces.

United States: At the forefront of the bulletproof jackets industry, fueled by technological advancements and a prevailing safety culture. The region's prodigious defense budget and the citizens' purchasing power significantly contribute to market hegemony.

Europe: With keen emphasis on military investment in body armor, the European market is buttressed by the presence of pioneering companies within the armory sector.

Japan: Facing a demand surge for bulletproof vests, Japan's production lines are ramping up capacities amidst regional upheavals and vest modernization necessities. South Korea: Here, innovative vest development is spurred by defense R&D and governmental initiatives, with geopolitical tensions lending to a heightened state of market demand.

Competitors Leveraging Technological Edges

Cut-throat competition defines the landscape, with key players including Point Blank Solutions, Inc., Armor Express, and DuPont scaling up innovation to carve niches in the evolving industry. The bulletproof jackets market, dissected into numerous segments, presents a comprehensive analysis of product types and protection levels, alongside a deep-dive into end-user verticals and key regional dynamics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Armor Express

DuPont

EnGarde

MKU LIMITED

ARGUN s.r.o.

Infidel Body Armor

Seyntex N.V.

MARS Armor

VestGuard UK Ltd

BulletSafe Bulletproof Vests

COMPASS INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD Canadian Armour Ltd

