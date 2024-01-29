               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Accounting Update For Software CPE Companies: Review The Latest Changes In Key Areas - Two-Day Online Course (May 15-16, 2024)


1/29/2024 10:01:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Software CPE Companies 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The new Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda will provide an update on a number of key developments.

Learning Objectives

  • Review the latest changes in key areas
  • Understand how the latest issues impact your company
  • See where your counterparts are getting stuck

Agenda

Day 1

  • 8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update
  • 10:25 - 10:40 - Break
  • 10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update
  • 12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break
  • 12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)
  • 2:05 - 2:10 - Break
  • 2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)
  • 3:40 - 3:45 - Break
  • 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations

Day 2

  • 8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence
  • 10:05 - 10:15 - Break
  • 10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
  • 11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break
  • 12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update
  • 2:05 - 2:20 - Break
  • 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update

Speakers

  • Paula Hamric , BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
  • Jeremiah Saunders , BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services
  • Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy
  • Richard Ho KPMG, Director
  • Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director
  • Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services
  • Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
  • Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group

For more information about this conference visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107781436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search