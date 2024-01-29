Accounting Update For Software CPE Companies: Review The Latest Changes In Key Areas - Two-Day Online Course (May 15-16, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Software CPE Companies 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The new Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda will provide an update on a number of key developments.
Learning Objectives
Review the latest changes in key areas Understand how the latest issues impact your company See where your counterparts are getting stuck
Agenda
Day 1
8:45 - 10:25 - SEC Update 10:25 - 10:40 - Break 10:40 - 12:00 - Tax Update 12:00 - 12:35 - Lunch Break 12:35 - 2:05 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1) 2:05 - 2:10 - Break 2:10 - 3:40 - Software Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2) 3:40 - 3:45 - Break 3:45 - 5:15 - Joint Ventures, Consolidations and VIEs: Accounting Considerations
Day 2
8:45 - 10:05 - Accounting for Business Acquisitions & Dispositions: Financial Due Diligence 10:05 - 10:15 - Break 10:15 - 11:45 - SOX & Internal Controls Update 11:45 - 12:45 - Lunch Break 12:45 - 2:05 - Cybersecurity Update 2:05 - 2:20 - Break 2:20 - 3:50 - ESG Update
Speakers
Paula Hamric , BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services Jeremiah Saunders , BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services Jeffrey Kummer DeloitteDirector of Tax Policy Richard Ho KPMG, Director Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, Managing Director Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager Mujina Masumba Deloitte, Senior Manager Colin Moore Connor GroupDirector, M&A Services Eli Seller Effectus GroupManaging Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director Brian Aubuchon Effectus Group
