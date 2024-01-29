Packaged Sprouts Market Set To Reach $11.1 Billion By 2030, Bean Sprouts Segment Exhibiting Dynamic Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Sprouts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Market Insights Reveal Accelerating Demand for Packaged Sprouts with Emphasis on Health and Convenience
The latest market analysis report reveals a significant growth within the global Packaged Sprouts industry, with projections showcasing an impressive climb to a market size of US$11.1 Billion by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030, underscoring a robust period of expansion for the industry.
Heightened Growth Foreseen in Bean Sprouts Sector
Within this market, the Bean Sprouts segment is expected to reach new heights, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.4%. This rapid growth trajectory positions Bean Sprouts to be a dominant force within the industry, reaching a value of US$8.3 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. U.S. and China Markets Lead with Exponential Growth Rates
The United States market currently holds an estimated value of US$1.4 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to expand at a 14.2% CAGR-projecting an impressive market size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030. This growth delineates the country's accelerating demand and burgeoning market presence.
Global Recovery from Pandemic Influences Market Trends
Additional geographic regions exhibiting noteworthy growth include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 7.6% and 8.2%, respectively. Europe, notably led by Germany, is also set to experience a promising growth rate of approximately 7.9% over the upcoming years, driven by renewed market dynamics and recovery prospects post-pandemic.
Insightful Global Market Analysis Features
Impact analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global inflation Examination of China's shift from a zero-Covid policy and its market implications Insights into supply chain challenges and international trade tensions Evaluation of recession risks and their potential impact Authoritative insights into market competitiveness and shareholder representation Strategic assessments of market presence and dominance across diverse geographies Peer-to-peer collaborative updates and a research platform conducive to interactive learning
Featured within the Provider's Digital Archives
Industry specialists and stakeholders now have access to the comprehensive analysis presented in this report. These insights serve as an invaluable asset for understanding the trajectories of various segments and geographic markets within the global Packaged Sprouts industry. Moreover, the report covers a spectrum of 32 noteworthy industry competitors, providing a landscape of corporate strategies and market presence. The entire compilation of findings not only informs readers on current market trends but also equips them with the knowledge to strategically navigate the industry's future.
Complimentary Year-Long Updates
Subscribers and readers will benefit from complimentary updates for one year, ensuring they remain well-informed as the market evolves and adapts to emerging trends and economic factors. This report stands as an essential resource for those looking to gain in-depth insights into the Packaged Sprouts market, its segments, key players, and the intersecting global economic trends influencing growth trajectories.
