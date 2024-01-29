Packaged Currants Market Projected To Reach $1.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By Robust Growth In China And Increasing Demand For Healthy Options

The global market for Packaged Currants, currently valued at approximately US$1 Billion in 2022, is on an upward trend, with expectations to attain an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030. This market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Packaged Blackcurrants , a substantial segment within this market, is anticipated to exhibit an impressive 5.8% CAGR, with projections to reach a significant value by the close of the analysis period. This segment has been gaining traction due to the purported health benefits and versatility in application across various food and beverage sectors.

Regional Market Insights

In terms of geographical impact, the market for Packaged Currants in the United States is valued at US$270.4 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, the Chinese market is expected to be the cynosure, forecasting growth at a stellar 8.8% CAGR, predicting market expansion to US$343.3 Million by 2030. This dynamic growth trajectory places China as a key market driver, alongside other prominent regions contributing significantly to the global market.



Japan and Canada are other markets to keep an eye on, with projected growth rates of 1.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Europe presents varied growth opportunities, with Germany leading the region at an anticipated 2.3% CAGR.

The analysis also provides a unique perspective on the aftermath of global events like the Russia-Ukraine war , potential inflationary pressures , the easing of China's zero-Covid policy , alongside its economic reopening implications. There is also coverage on the influence of supply chain disruptions and international trade tensions which could pose risks of a recession.

Market Players

In the competitive landscape, the report features a selective list of key players who are making a mark in the Packaged Currants market globally. These industry frontrunners are recognized for their innovative approach and contribution to the market expansion.

This newly added market research provides insights into the global competitiveness and market share percentages of key competitors. It also highlights their market presence across diverse geographies, categorized under Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial markets.

For those interested in gaining a more comprehensive understanding of the market dynamic, the new publication includes an interactive, peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke update feature and access to digital archives. Additionally, subscribers can benefit from complimentary updates within one year from the date of publication.

This market research provides a strategic business overview and is an instrumental resource for anyone requiring detailed information on the global Packaged Currants market trends, growth drivers, the competitive landscape, and market forecasts. To access this publication or learn more, interested parties are invited to visit the official research platform.

Key Attributes