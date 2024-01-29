Automotive Printed Electronics Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 115.2 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing adoption of printed electronics for flexible circuits in automotive applications, offering design versatility and space optimization.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive printed electronics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for automotive printed electronics is estimated to reach US$ 115.2 billion by the end of 2031.

The demand for effective Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding solutions is growing. Automotive printed electronics offer unique possibilities for designing and implementing efficient EMI shielding, ensuring the reliability of electronic systems in vehicles.

Printed electronics play a pivotal role in advanced energy harvesting solutions within vehicles. Harnessing energy from various sources, such as vibrations and heat, printed electronics contribute to enhancing the overall energy efficiency of automotive systems.

The integration of 3D printing technologies with printed electronics is an innovative driver. This synergy allows for the creation of intricate and customized electronic components, facilitating design flexibility and efficient manufacturing processes.

Automotive Printed Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

In the highly competitive automotive printed electronics market, key players like Thin Film Electronics, Nippon Mektron, and E Ink Holdings lead the innovation frontier.

These companies specialize in flexible electronics, touchscreens, and smart surfaces for automotive applications. Robust partnerships, strategic collaborations, and a focus on research and development characterize the competitive landscape.

As the demand for advanced automotive electronics rises, emerging players such as Canatu and T-Ink contribute to the competition, introducing novel solutions and reinforcing the market's dynamism.

Key Findings of the Market Report



In the automotive printed electronics market, inkjet printing technology leads, offering precision and versatility for applications such as displays and sensors.

Organic materials, including polymers, lead the automotive printed electronics market, offering flexibility and adaptability for advanced in-vehicle displays and electronic components. Passenger vehicles lead the automotive printed electronics market, driving innovations in in-vehicle displays, sensors, and electronic components for enhanced user experiences.

Automotive Printed Electronics Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing demand for advanced in-vehicle displays and smart surfaces fuels the adoption of automotive printed electronics, enhancing user experience and functionality.

Printed electronics contribute to lightweighting efforts in the automotive industry, addressing the need for energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions.

The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles drives the integration of printed electronics for advanced sensors, touchscreens, and control systems, fostering market growth.

European and global trends emphasize sustainable practices, propelling the adoption of eco-friendly printed electronics in automotive applications, aligning with environmental consciousness. Asia Pacific's dominance in electronics manufacturing accelerates the automotive printed electronics market, with key players in Japan, China, and South Korea leading innovation and production.

Global Automotive Printed Electronics Market: Regional Profile



Leading the charge in technological advancements, North America is a hotspot for automotive printed electronics. The region's strong automotive industry and strategic collaborations between key players, like Xerox Corporation and Ynvisible Interactive, drive innovation.

The demand for advanced in-vehicle displays, smart surfaces, and printed sensors fuels the market's expansion. Robust research and development initiatives and a focus on electric and autonomous vehicles further solidify North America's prominence in shaping the automotive printed electronics landscape.

Europe follows suit, leveraging its automotive expertise and commitment to sustainability. Companies such as PolyIC and TactoTek are at the forefront of developing printed electronics solutions for European automakers. The region emphasizes integrating electronics for lightweighting and energy efficiency, aligning with the broader industry trends. Favorable regulations and a burgeoning electric vehicle market contribute to the growth of automotive printed electronics in Europe.

Asia Pacific emerges as a powerhouse, driven by the region's dominance in electronics manufacturing. Japan, China, and South Korea are key players with companies like T-Ink and LG Display making significant strides. The demand for advanced infotainment systems, flexible displays, and printed sensors in the booming automotive markets of Asia Pacific propels the market forward. The region's agility in adopting new technologies positions it as a key influencer in shaping the global automotive printed electronics landscape.

Product Portfolio



Molex LLC innovates connectivity solutions for diverse industries. Their product portfolio includes advanced electronic solutions, connectors, and cables, facilitating seamless communication and power transmission in automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Nissha Co. Ltd. excels in precision printing and electronic components. Their portfolio encompasses cutting-edge technology, providing solutions in automotive displays, medical devices, and consumer electronics, ensuring quality and innovation.

Automotive Printed Electronics Market: Key Segments

By Technology



Flexography

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Offset Printing Others (Gravure Printing, Aerosol Jet Printing, etc.)

By Material

Substrates

Organic Materials



Polymers

Papers Fabrics

Inorganic Materials



Silicon

Glass Metals

Inks



Conductive Inks

Dielectric Inks Semi-conductive Inks

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Duty Trucks Bus and Coach

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

