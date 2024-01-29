Continuum Powders Cements Contracts And Plans For Lowest Carbon Intensity Powder Processing In Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading sustainable metal powders provider inks contracts to secure the industry's greenest sources for power and argon gas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Continuum Powders , the leader in sustainable metal powder, today announced the company has signed contracts with Priority Power and AirGas to lead the industry in renewable energy commitments. These renewable energy partners and the 100% recycled metals process proprietary to Continuum Powders combine to create an unmatched, lowest carbon intensity powder platform in the industry.Continuum Powders already holds the title of“most sustainable powder supplier in the industry,” but these new agreements will increase the level of decarbonization and continue to push the boundaries of what powder suppliers should aim to achieve in the market. Priority Power will provide Continuum Powders 100% renewable electricity from hydropower. This renewable electricity will consume roughly 1/1000th of the kWh energy (1700 kWh/kg to 17 kWh/kg) of another company using the traditional grid provider for electricity.AirGas is also under new contract with the company and will be providing argon gas is that is certified to be made with 99.8% renewable green energy. This step not only continues to highlight the sustainability commitment from Continuum Powders, but will further reduce the company's carbon footprint.When the entire combination of the new renewable energy sources are added with the proprietary process from Continuum Powders, the company anticipated a total energy consumption of nearly zero. This firmly cements Continuum Powders as the leading force in sustainable metal powders and a prime example for decarbonization in action.“It's one thing to claim to be 'green' or use green energy,” stated Phil Ward, chief executive officer of Continuum Powders.“It's a completely different thing to actually commit to the movement and offer customers a viable and truly transparent, sustainable offering that has a real and definable impact on their own sustainability and decarbonization projects. Continuum Powders is the only metal powders company today that is actively reducing its carbon footprint in every step of the supply chain as a goal to reach net zero carbon intensity.”For more information on Continuum Powders products and service details, visit###About Continuum PowdersFounded in 2015 as Molyworks, Continuum Powders is a sustainable metal recycling company, with locations across the United States and in Singapore. Creator of The Greyhound, a patented compact foundry revolutionizing metal manufacturing. The Greyhound eliminates reliance on external supply chains, and enables customized, controlled and internal circularity, unique to each manufacturer's needs. ContinuumTM deploys Greyhound technology globally to produce a wide variety of metal powders locally.For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. As of June 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management.For more information on Ara Partners, please visit .

