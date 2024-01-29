Tranztec Receives 2024 Top Workplaces Award For Greater Toledo Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tranztec Team comes together in full celebration mode as we proudly embrace the Top Workplace 2024 accolade!

Survey results affirm logistics software provider's status as one of the best places to work

- Toby Miller, CEO of TranztecPERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tranztec , a leading transportation and logistics software solutions provider, received the 2024 Top Workplaces award from The Blade , a Toledo, Ohio-based news media company. The Blade partners with Energage, an employee survey company, to find the best employers in the Greater Toledo area.The Blade's 12th annual Top Workplaces awards competition spotlights organizations that prioritize employees and actively cultivate people-first cultures. The competition was open to all public, private, nonprofit, or government organizations in the Greater Toledo area with at least 35 employees.“Earning the Top Workplaces award is quite an honor, but our TEAM makes it happen daily. We have always worked to cultivate a people-first culture and equip our team with the tools, training, and support they need to help our customers succeed in the fast-paced transportation world,” said Toby Miller, CEO of Tranztec.This year, 58 regional companies achieved the survey benchmarks necessary to receive The Blade's Top Workplaces award. Tranztec ranked 13th in the Small Business category, comprising businesses with fewer than 74 employees.Ninety-three percent of Tranztec employees voluntarily took the survey, and the results show the company scored highest in four of the most critical areas of job satisfaction: Closely Aligned (88%), Respected & Supported (85%), Fairly Valued (88%), and Engaged (84%).“It is a special honor to be named one of Toledo Blade's Top Workplace of 2024 award recipients. Tranztec takes great pride in promoting a culture of strength with a team that genuinely cares for each other. We are blessed in many ways with a committed and genuinely awesome team who have helped us build our dream,” said Deb Gordon, CAO of Tranztec.Energage partners with other media companies nationwide to designate businesses as Top Workplaces. The confidential, research-backed survey is employee-driven. The award recognizes companies rated highly by their employees. Participating companies are measured against comprehensive benchmarks built upon over 17 years of culture research.Of the more than 70,000 organizations Energage has researched nationwide, Top Workplaces have more than double the rate of engaged employees (68%) compared to average organizations (31%). The top 10 percent of Top Workplaces have an average engagement of 83%.About TranztecTranztec is a leading transportation and logistics software solution provider that delivers end-to-end visibility by syncing systems over the road and inside the office. Tranztec solutions make data and systems more manageable and robust in an industry where time is money. Tranztec Connect is a standardized solution for system integrations, allowing businesses to modernize data flows and achieve near-immediate ROI. Tranztec Extend offers customizable software for intuitive data management and workflow automation. Both solutions empower companies to reach new efficiency and operational excellence.For more information about Tranztec, visit

