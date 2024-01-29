Vacation Rental Management Association To Host STR Professionals In Paris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VRMA connects short-term vacation rental professionals with the expertise, products, and technology to provide exceptional guest hospitality and homeowner satisfaction.

Delegates to Convene 4-5 March for the VRMA European Conference

- Dru Brown, VRMA chairWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA), the preeminent global organisation for short-term rental professionals, will convene delegates from across Europe and abroad for its much-anticipated European Conference, 4-5 March, in Paris.The occasion marks the first event produced by VRMA in Europe since 2019, the hiatus being a result of the global pandemic.“VRMA is thrilled to return to Europe and bring together diverse, strategic, and innovative thinkers to help advance the industry,” said Dru Brown, VRMA chair.“With ever-evolving changes in market dynamics both in Europe and globally, VRMA can provide STR professionals with the right connections and pivotal insight needed to stay ahead and provide exceptional service to guests seeking bespoke accommodations.”The programme will highlight a variety of important topics and discussions, including Pricing Events Right: From Local Events to the 2024 Paris Olympics; European Short-Term Rental Industry Pulse: A Dive into Data Trends to Thrive; Building a High-Impact Marketing Playbook with AI; Expanding in Europe: Challenges and Mitigations; and others.“VRMA is committed to providing best-in-class education, and our European Conference will be no different,” added Kimberly Miles, VRMA president and CEO.“We are excited to convene holiday rental professionals in a meaningful way to help elevate their businesses.”The programme also provides delegates with opportunities to network and connect with industry experts during the two-day event. For more information and to purchase a registration pass, visit vrma .About the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA)As the leading and largest global community for short-term vacation and holiday rental professionals, VRMA provides education, information, connection, and advocacy so they can grow and strengthen their businesses to create enjoyable, memorable guest experiences and successfully manage the properties in their care. VRMA also promotes the value of the short-term rental experience to the public and serves as the collective voice that drives industry growth and professionalism.

Kevin Hurley

Vacation Rental Management Association

email us here